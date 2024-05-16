Portage Tornado Donation Center sees overwhelming response after being open just 48 hours.

For the last 48 hours, donations have been pouring into Portage's donation management center for tornado relief.

“We are the place where anybody who was impacted in the community, whether they’re neighborhood or mobile home park is being served directly on sight, they can call us, they can come here, and they can get what they need,” Community Resilience Program Manager for Gryphon Place 211 Renwick Ballew said.

Clothes and food are not accepted at the center. Clothing donations should go to Goodwill, and food donations to Loaves and Fishes, Ballew says. The following donations are what the center accepts.

-Gift cards in $50 increments to Meijer, Target, and Walmart so affected families may purchase new items to meet their individual needs.

-First Aid Supplies (kits, band-aids, over-the-counter meds, PPE, Hand Sanitizer, etc.) •

-Baby/Infant and New/Expecting Mother Materials (diapers, baby wipes, other baby essentials, formula, lactation supplies, children's bath materials, new/expecting mother materials, etc.)

-Paper Products (toilet paper, paper towels, body wipes, flushable wipes, etc.)

-Repackaging/Moving Materials (grocery bags, packing tape, bubble wrap, etc.)

-Hygiene Items (shampoo/conditioner/body wash, black hair care products, toothpaste/toothbrushes/floss, razors, deodorant, combs/brushes, Q-Tip’s, soap, hygiene packs, family planning, adult diapers)

-Cleaning Supplies (Clorox/disinfecting wipes, cleaning solutions, garbage bags, laundry detergent, dish soap, buckets/mops/brooms/dustpans, cleaning rags, etc.) • Household Items (batteries, flashlights, etc.)

-Pet Supplies (pet food, cat litter, puppy pads, bowls, leashes, etc.) • Recovery & Building Supplies (work gloves, goggles, face shields, tarps, plywood, construction supplies, tools, etc.)

-Bulk water

Most needed at this time are pet supplies, especially cat food and cat litter.

The center is open from 10-4.

“We’ve had a lot of folks who are deeply emotional. THat’s something our volunteer staff wasn’t prepared for. Just seeing how much folks appreciate even the very minimal that we’ve been able to provide. I don’t want to say we’ve been giving people what they need. What they need is cash assistance,” Ballew said.

Additional events for resources for those impacted by tornado damage are underway.

Information is below.

Tornado Resource Events by WXMI on Scribd

Tornado Resource Events, Spanish by WXMI on Scribd

