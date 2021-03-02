Menu

Portage man charged with murdering parents ordered to undergo competency evaluation

Kalamazoo County District Court
A man has now been officially<b> </b>charged in the murder of his parents whose bodies were found in a state game area near their home last week.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:30:15-05

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Nicholas Johnson, who was charged with two counts of open murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count for possession of a firearm, will be evaluated for mental competency.

Johnson’s defense attorney requested he undergo a competency evaluation during a conference with prosecutors and Judge Anne Blatchford on Tuesday. The request faced no objection and was granted.

The Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry will conduct the examination.

Once the order is received, a competency hearing will happen within 48 hours. The court scheduled a status review of Johnson's case for May 11 at 8:30 a.m.

