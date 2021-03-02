Portage man charged with murdering parents ordered to undergo competency evaluation

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Nicholas Johnson, who was charged with two counts of open murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count for possession of a firearm, will be evaluated for mental competency.

Johnson’s defense attorney requested he undergo a competency evaluation during a conference with prosecutors and Judge Anne Blatchford on Tuesday. The request faced no objection and was granted.

RELATED: Nicholas Johnson took parents' phone, made several trips to area where bodies were buried

The Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry will conduct the examination.

Once the order is received, a competency hearing will happen within 48 hours. The court scheduled a status review of Johnson's case for May 11 at 8:30 a.m.