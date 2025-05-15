Portage elementary school prepares for bittersweet farewell

PORTAGE, Mich. — Former students, teachers, and staff at Portage Central Elementary are saying goodbye to a building filled with decades of memories as they prepare to move into a new facility this fall.

Jeremy Storteboom, who has taught at the school for over two decades, remembers making his classroom more of his own when he first arrived.

FOX 17

"So this is a blue wall that I painted when I got in here. It was just kind of the basic, boring, off white. My dad owns a paint store, and he said, ‘You gotta make it look better than that.’ So the first thing I did when I moved in that summer was I painted all four walls," Storteboom said.

Storteboom's journey to Portage schools began with a small conversation at a local skate park.

FOX 17

"I was at the skate park, and I was sitting next to another older guy at the skate park down here in Portage, and he was like, ‘Oh, you're a teacher,’ I said, Yeah. He said, ‘Well, I'm a teacher too. You ever think about teaching in Portage?’ I heard it’s a great place.” Storteboom said.

That suggestion launched his 21-year teaching career at Central Elementary.

"So there's tape on these floors somewhere. I roll down the hallway on a skateboard, and the kids measure for science. Like, how much energy does it take get Mr. Storteboom down the hallway," Storteboom said.

Principal Sara Wagenaar led a farewell event for the building that served the community for over half a century.

FOX 17

"So we're here tonight to say farewell to the old Portage Central Elementary. This building has been around for many, many years. Built in 1969," Wagenaar said.

The closure makes way for a new, modern facility designed to enhance the learning experience.

"The new building is just extraordinary. It is warm and well-designed. It's got lots of options," Wagenaar said.

FOX 17

Students will benefit from innovative learning spaces in the new building.

"Many more options for flexible seating furniture, even the spaces themselves have options for collaboration and just a new and innovative way of doing learning and education," Wagenaar said.

FOX 17

While Storteboom appreciates his new classroom's "great view," he admits there's one aspect of the old building he'll particularly miss – his longtime classroom neighbor.

"I kind of feel like I'm going to miss this, but excited about that. So kind of a balance of positive and sadness, I guess," Storteboom said.

The last day for Central Elementary is June 6, with demolition planned afterward. Students will begin classes in the new building this fall.

Portage elementary school prepares for bittersweet farewell

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube