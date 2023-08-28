Polish Heritage Festival wraps up, celebrating 60th year in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday was the final day of this year's festival celebrating all things Polish at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. For 60 years, the Polish Heritage Society has brought the Polish Harvest Festival to Grand Rapids.

“We enjoy the culture, the music, the food, and the beverages of course,” said John Theisen.

He’s the co-chairman of the festival, and says it’s the longest running ethnic festival in the area.

Thousands of people came from all over for the event, including Joyce Scott from Virginia.

“We have a big Polish family. There are 13 siblings that I have,” said Scott.

She was in town for a wedding, when she heard of the festival celebrating all things Polish, so she knew she had to stop by.

“We love the fact that they had the Polish festival going on, because it was just one more piece of entertainment, and just a reminder of where we came from,” said Scott.

Her great-grandfather and his wife were immigrants from Poland in the 1870s. They came to Michigan because it was considered a great area for farming due to its fertile land. At the time, they saw it as a chance to rebuild and change their lives.

Admission to the festival was free. There was live music, dancing, and some of the best Polish food in West Michigan. Attendees also enjoyed a Paczki eating contest, drink tent, and kids activities.

The three day festival started Friday and came to a close Sunday at 5 p.m. If you missed it, you can check out Pulaski Days this October. You can find more information here.

