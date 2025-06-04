POLICE: woman fell asleep while driving, struck several cruisers during chase

KENTWOOD, Mich. — What started as a welfare check of a woman who reportedly fell asleep while driving came to an end after a police pursuit where multiple cruisers were hit, according to Kentwood Police.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. on June 3rd.

Kentwood Police say officers were called to an area near 28th Street following reports of the driver sleeping in her car.

When officers made contact with her, she allegedly drove off.

The short chase ended with the suspect crashing and hitting several police cruisers at 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

She was taken to a local hospital and was then lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

There are no reported injuries to the officers involved.

Other drivers involved in the incident were checked for minor injuries at the scene.

The suspect involved has not been identified, but she is expected to face charges related to Fleeing & Eluding and Resisting & Obstructing Arrest.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org

