Police warn Battle Creek neighbors about phone scam targeting older adults

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is warning neighbors, especially older adults, about an ongoing phone scam that’s already cost victims more than $20,000 over the past several months.

Police say scammers are calling neighbors and pretending to be deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, falsely claiming they owe money for reasons like missing jury duty, an outstanding warrant, or expired tickets.

The callers often sound convincing — even using the names of real local deputies. Caller ID may display what looks like a legitimate law enforcement number. Once they have the victim’s attention, scammers demand immediate payment — usually through Bitcoin machines or gift cards — making the funds extremely difficult to trace or recover.

"They know people — especially older neighbors — who want to do the right thing and avoid legal trouble," said Detective Sgt. Kelson Gettel. "They use that mindset to create panic and urgency, counting on people to react quickly without taking the time to verify the information," Gettel said.

Both the Battle Creek Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office stress they will never ask for payment over the phone or request payment through cryptocurrency or gift cards.

Warning signs of a scam call include demands for immediate payment, refusal to give verifiable identification, and high-pressure tactics with threats of legal trouble.

If you get one of these suspicious calls, hang up immediately. Neighbors can report the fraud online using the department's reporting system, reach out to the Battle Creek Police non-emergency line at 269-781-0911, or visit the department in person.

Police also ask neighbors to talk with parents, friends, and older adults — who are more often targeted — to help spread awareness and prevent future scams.

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