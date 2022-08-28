Police searching for suspect who robbed Holland gas station

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who they say stole money from a gas station.

The robbery happened at the Mobil Mart Gas Station on Ottawa Beach Road in Holland around 6:20 Sunday morning.

The store was closed at the time of the robbery but an employee on scene said the man entered the store by smashing the front door, according to deputies.

Once inside, the man demanded money from the employee, he got the money and left the store. It's unclear how much money was taken from the store.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Police are describing the man as Hispanic and in his mid to late 20's, about 5'9 with a thin build. He had long black hair and a mustache.

If you have any information on the suspect, you're asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

