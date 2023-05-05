Police release statewide alert for missing elderly woman, has dementia

LOUD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police need your help finding a missing elderly woman who has dementia.

77-year-old Karen Adams was last seen on Wednesday, May 3 around 1:45 p.m. when she left a home on Schmallers Road in Montmorency County’s Loud Township.

Montmorency County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says it’s not clear which direction Adams was heading in but says she has dementia and could be trying to get to Port Huron where she has a home and family.

Adams would be driving a silver 2018 Chevy Cruze with the Michigan license plate EMD 8870.

Montmorency County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says it is working with On-Star about the company’s ability to assist in the search.

If you’ve seen this woman or know where she could be, call the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office at 989-785-4238 ext. 1.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube