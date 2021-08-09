Watch
Police investigating after truck crashes into Caledonia restaurant

Screenshot of security footage from Adam Porczynski
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 17:44:06-04

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a restaurant in Coopersville.

On Monday, August 9, a 51-year-old man crashed a Chevy Silverado into Blue Dragon Restaurant, located at 8980 N Rodgers Ct SE in Coopersville.

Track crashes into Blue Dragon

The restaurant, as well as the Farmer's Insurance next door, suffered extensive damage from the crash.

The driver, as well as workers inside the insurance building at the time, were not injured in the incident.

The investigation surrounding this crash is ongoing. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

