Police investigating after threat made to Allendale Public Schools

ALLENDALE, Mich. — According a letter sent to parents and guardians of students at Allendale Public SChools, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a potential threat to Allendale High School.

The letter says that a post made to social media included the threat.

"Our School Resource Officer did a great job quickly identifying the creator of the post, who is in fact a student at AHS," said Dr. Garth Cooper, Superintendent to Allendale Public Schools. "While the threat was posted in a limited chat group, and was described by the perpetrator as a prank and a joke, it was treated as a possible real threat and is being handled as such."

After completing a risk assessment, including a search of the student's home, it was determined the threat did not exist.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department and the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office will continue to investigate the incident, per the letter.

