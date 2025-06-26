Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate shots fired at Kentwood park, no injuries reported

Kentwood Police 12222024
FOX 17
Kentwood Police 12222024
Posted

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating after shots were fired at a local park Wednesday afternoon, damaging a vehicle but causing no injuries.

Officers responded to Jaycee Park just after 4:45 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

At the scene, police found shell casings and a damaged vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police have not taken any suspects into custody at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6580. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or at SilentObserver.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise