Police investigate shots fired at Kentwood park, no injuries reported

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating after shots were fired at a local park Wednesday afternoon, damaging a vehicle but causing no injuries.

Officers responded to Jaycee Park just after 4:45 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

At the scene, police found shell casings and a damaged vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police have not taken any suspects into custody at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6580. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or at SilentObserver.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

