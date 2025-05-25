Police investigate shooting in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department says it's looking for suspects and anyone who may have been hurt in a shooting near Jacee Park and 5710 Ridgebrook Avenue SE. Officers arrived to the scene around 4:45 PM Saturday, May 24, to find several shell casings and damage to a home and some vehicles.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Kentwood Police at 616-656-6580, or provide an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

