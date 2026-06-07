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Police investigate Saturday night shooting in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police 05142023
Grand Rapids Police Department
File Photo
Grand Rapids Police 05142023
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to GRPD, it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Leonard Street and Jennette Avenue. Police say a man in his 30s was shot in the ankle.

The victim told police he walked to the hospital after the shooting.

Investigators say they have no suspect information at this time — and the victim was uncooperative with their questions.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

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