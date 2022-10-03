Police identify body found floating in Lake Michigan

MICHIANA, Mich. — On Monday, police officially connected a body found floating in Lake Michigan to an Illinois man.

The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department say the body was positively identified as Jason A. Ryno, a 48-year-old from Joliet, Illinois.

The body was found in Lake Michigan, near the Village of Michigan on Monday, September 26.

The South Bend Police Department Crime Lab was instrumental, police say, and was credited with using fingerprints to make the positive identification.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office also supported the process of identification.

Police say that no foul play is suspected in this incident at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube