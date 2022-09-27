Body found floating in Lake Michigan

MICHIANA, Mich. — A body was found floating in Lake Michigan on Monday.

According to the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department, officers were called to the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in the Village of Michiana at around 12:04 p.m.

The victim is described as a white or light skin black male in his 30’s, 6’0-6’1, and having a medium build. Investigators have not been able to make identify the victim yet.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Western University School of Medicine.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department at 269-469-1884.

