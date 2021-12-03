Police: Be On the Lookout alert issued for parents of accused Oxford High School shooter

Police sources tell FOX 17 that a Be On the Lookout alert has been issued for the parents of Ethan Crumbley on charges of involuntary manslaughter related to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Oxford High School. This comes hours after charges were announced.

Friday afternoon, a prosecutor described chilling moments that day when a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a person bleeding and the words “blood everywhere” at the boy's desk.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald says Jennifer and James Crumbley committed “egregious” acts, from buying the gun for Ethan Crumbley and failing to intervene when they were summoned to the school and confronted with the drawing.

Police say he returned to class and later emerged from a bathroom with a gun, firing at students in the hallway.