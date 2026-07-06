Police: Battle Creek man arrested after shooting at officers on Fourth of July

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man from Battle Creek is in jail after police said he fired a couple of shots at officers as they drove by on the Fourth of July.

The Battle Creek Police Department said it responded to a call about a man shooting a gun into the air outside a home on Broadway Boulevard between Spaulding Avenue and Kellogg Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

WXMI

When officers got the neighborhood, they spotted the man pointing the gun at the street, said police. As the patrol car passed the home, the man fired at least two shots in the direction of the cruiser, but missed, according to the department.

The man then went back into his home before surrendering to police minutes later.

The 45-year-old remains in police custody while the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case for criminal charges.

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