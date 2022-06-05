Plenty of fireworks, but might cost more this year

KENT COUNTY, MI — We're a month away from July fourth, which means you will see more fireworks shops popping up. Buyers might be in for a surprise this year.

A couple of larger shop owners say they have a lot of inventory from shipments coming late last year, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be cheaper.

Wendy Johnson and her husband own Firework Superstore in Wyoming. The two have been buying and selling fireworks for years.

"So it's so much fun to see everybody come back," Johnson said. "Some people spend $20, some people spend $800. It just depends on how much they have.

This year, Johnson says this is the most their shelves have been full.

"So our pricing has gone up something significantly, some things not at all, it just depends on the items. So we try to keep them as low as we can. So it's sometimes a cost average," Johnson said.

Johnson and the people at Pro-Fireworks say container prices from china are nearly triple from a couple of years ago. Pro-Fireworks has 14 stores across Michigan.

Pro-Fireworks President James Stajos says a container in 2020 cost $15,000 and in 2022, a container costs $42,000. He says people going to seasonal shops might be a little sticker shock.

"Shipping is slowing down again. So, where they were coming in pretty good in the winter. Now there, it's taking a long time to get here again, there's plenty of product in the country, we're not gonna nobody's going to run out of fireworks, but there will be select items that will be hard to come by," Johnson said.

She says smaller items like sparklers might become hard to find.

"I have more that I can refill with, and I'll have enough for this season for sure, but I think it's going to start to affect more next season for sure," she added.

It's best to check with your municipality on firework regulations.

The state allows people to light fireworks from June twenty-ninth until July Fourth, 11:45 pm.

