'Please don't forget him': Muskegon County honors fallen officers in memorial ceremony

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This Sunday through Saturday is National Police Week. So, Wednesday night, Muskegon County law enforcement officers gathered to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty in their annual memorial service.

The memorial service recognized all Muskegon County officers who made the ultimate sacrifice dating back to the early 1900s.

"Every time an officer puts on a uniform, we don't know if we're going to make it home that night," said Patrick Vandommelen, Muskegon Charter Township Police Chief.

For Lydia Amaya, this annual ceremony is an opportunity for her to honor her late husband, Trooper Craig Scott, who died in the line of duty in 1982.

"We were only married for four and a half months," Amaya said. "We became engaged in 1981, and then February 9 of 1982, he was gone.”

Among those honored was Detective Charles D. Hammond with the City of Muskegon Police Department, who died in 1925. "This is the 100 year anniversary at that," Chief Vandommelen added.

"When I lost my husband, I think the one thing that I always wanted to remember, is that please don't forget him," Amaya said.

The memorial service featured the Muskegon County Honor Guard, a Three-volley Salute, a rendition of "Amazing Grace," and a blessing over the fallen officers and their families.

In emphasizing the importance of remembering Muskegon County's fallen officers, during his speech Chief Vandommelen said, "We say their names. We tell their stories. And we promise they will never be forgotten."

When speaking with FOX 17, Chief Vandommelen noted that law enforcement is a calling, and that these officers served their community not because they had to — but because they wanted to.

"It is an honor to wear this badge, especially to remember those that have put this badge on before us," Chief Vandommelen said. "And it's just so important for us to be able to honor them in the way we serve with compassion and with kindness."

For survivors like Amaya, the annual memorial will forever represent the life of a loved one, and the legacy that continues.

"I think that's where that word survivor comes from," Amaya said. "Because you become, although, somebody different, it's just a part of your soul, you know, it's a part of who you become."

