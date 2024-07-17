Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Plane crashes into Osceola County swamp, both occupants survive

Osceola County plane crash.jpg
Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Osceola County plane crash.jpg
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jul 17, 2024

ROSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a plane crash in Osceola County over the weekend.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says deputies responded to the plane crash Sunday before 3:15 p.m. in Rose Lake Township.

We’re told a 57-year-old instructor and his 19-year-old student tried to land the aircraft on a grassy field but overshot it. The pilot tried to fly higher, but the aircraft lost power and crashed into a swampy area.

Both occupants walked away with minor injuries, deputies say.

OCSO credits the FAA, EMS, dispatchers and Leroy-Rose Lake & Fire for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book