Plan your wedding at the 19th annual West Michigan Fall Bridal Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those who planned their own weddings know how hard it can be to plan it out thanks to all the moving parts. If you're about to start planning your next wedding, the Fall Bridal Show might be able to help you out.

The show is happening today at DeVos Place from 11am-4pm.

Several businesses will be on hand to show off the products and services they have to offer.

Attendees can also enjoy a Runway Fashion Show. You can also enter for a chance to win over $5,000 worth of prizes.



Admission for the show costs $10