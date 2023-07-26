Pizza Hut locations raise money for Trevor P. Slot Foundation

WALKER, Mich. — Pizzas were served up to help a good cause on Tuesday.

The Pizza Hut locations off Alpine Avenue and in Standale donated 20% of their proceeds to the Trevor P. Slot Foundation.

The organization is named in honor of fallen Walker Police Officer Trevor Slot.

The 41-year-old was hit and killed in the line of duty in October 2011 while laying down stop sticks on I-96 in Ottawa County to try and stop a pair of bank robbers.

The suspects were later shot and killed by responding officers.

The Trevor P. Slot Foundation not only helps keep the officer's name alive, but also assists with scholarship money for students interested in pursuing careers in criminal justice.

"As everybody knows, in today's day and age, it seems like everything is getting more expensive in schooling really is no different. So every year, we put out this information to kind of the local student body, the local community, anyone who's interested in a career in criminal justice or law enforcement, they have an opportunity to apply for these scholarships," said Walker Community Engagement Officer Mitch Harkema.

"This job is so difficult today, in the world that we live in, it's continuing to get more complex and more difficult and we don't have people wanting to get into this career in this field as much as we used to. So these are really important because it's not just supporting the foundation and the fundraising that we're doing for that. It's also letting our officers know that 'hey, you have a community standing behind you 24/7 they care a lot about you they have your back and you don't have to worry about anything in the city,'" said Walker Mayor Gary Carey.

So far, organizers haven't said how much was raised during Tuesday's fundraiser.

The foundation has upcoming events, and does accept donations for its cause.

"Trevor was killed over a decade ago now. And it means a lot to the officers in our department, specifically the ones that worked with him to his friends and his family to see the walker community continually supporting him remembering him and honoring his memory," said Officer Harkema.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube