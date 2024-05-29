Pickup driver air-lifted, tractor driver hospitalized after crash

ELBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 44-year-old Holton man spun out of control and was trapped for several minutes as the pickup he was driving overturned along North York Rd near 112th Ave Tuesday afternoon.

Oceana County Deputies tell FOX 17 the truck had collided with a farm disk pulled by a tractor in the opposite lane.

Oceana County Sheriff's Office

The tractor driver, a 67-year-old man from Shelby, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once he could be pulled from the truck, the Holton man was taken to Oceana County Airport and air-lifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

Oceana County Sheriff's Office

Deputies suspect alcohol was a factor, though the investigation is on-going.