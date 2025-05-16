Photos show damage in Muskegon County

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Damage is visible Friday morning after severe storms uprooted huge trees in Norton Stores near Muskegon.

FOX17 crews broadcasted from the area and showed tree roots uprooted that are more than twice as tall as a person. The damaged trees are along Henry St. near Sternberg Rd.

They fell in resident Mike Ford’s yard. He said he’s thankful the falling tree caused by the storms missed his house.

Brent Ashcroft Trees uprooted in Norton Shores along Henry St. near Sternberg Rd.



“When it first hit, I heard the sound which I assume was the roots breaking,” he said. “I tried to look out the window and couldn’t see very far.”

Trees caused damage to homes and debris was visible in front yards, in other areas of Muskegon County.

Multiple structure fires were reported within the county Thursday night, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

