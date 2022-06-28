GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Lafayette!

This two-year-old coonhound mix is looking for a family who will love him and give him the occasional treat.

FOX 17

Lafayette has a huge heart and is also very smart. Lafayette knows how to sit and shake.

There’s not much known about this social guy’s past, but one thing we do know is that he loves to go for car rides.

If you are looking for a hiking or camping buddy, Lafayette is your guy!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lafayette

He loves to be outside, but once he returns home, he turns into a real couch potato.

His social nature would make him a good dog for a family with kids.

Lafayette goes on a lot of field trips, but shelter workers say this guy is more than ready to find his forever home.

You can learn more about Lafayette and how to adopt him at the Kent County Animal Shelter website.

