Perspective GRCC students invited to open house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College will be hosting two open houses in April for perspective students to learn all about the campus.

The first open house will take place Saturday from 10-1 p.m. at the Lakeshore Campus in Holland. The second will take place April 22 from 10-1 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse on Lyon Street Northeast in Grand Rapids.

"Open houses are a good first step to learn more about how a GRCC degree or career certificate can change lives," said Lori Cook, associate dean of Access and First Year Success.

Those who attend and enroll at GRCC can win a $500 scholarship.

Several topics will be covered at the open house including



Options to pay for college

How to apply to GRCC

How to explore GRCC's Academic Pathways and more than 150 degrees

Benefits of earning an associate degree at GRCC

Seamlessly transferring to a four-year college or university

Connecting with campus resources

Campus tours will also be available.