'Personal freedom and economic opportunity': Gov. Whitmer outlines future plans in her 'What's Next' address

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined her administration's recent accomplishments, and future plans in a speech Wednesday morning in Lansing.

The 20-plus-minute speech, dubbed the 'What's Next' address, touched on a number of things the Governor hopes to accomplish before the house session comes to a close.

She branched off from a theme of health— health of our planet, people, economy and our democracy.

"What’s next?," the Governor said from a stage Wednesday.

"It’s a question we love to ask... We are always focused on what’s next. How do we take Michigan to the next level? How do we compete to win the future? How do we help anyone and everyone make it in Michigan?"

She spoke about tackling high prescription drug costs, codifying the affordable care act into Michigan law, and streamlining the permit process for businesses.

Republican lawmakers in attendance took issue with some of her comments about the future of energy, and "clean energy" specifically.

"It should be easier to create jobs and build wind and solar projects. Let’s permit clean energy projects through the MPSC—just like all other sources of energy,” Governor Whitmer said.

"To hit our clean energy goals, the Michigan Public Service Commission needs more tools."

Representative Phil Green felt that approach would alienate the wants and needs of local residents in areas that don't want solar or wind.

“When we have a Lansing-centric concept, we look at our region's up in the thumb area, or middle Michigan, where... they don't want solar, they don't want wind," Rep Green told FOX 17 after the speech Wednesday.

"I really have some some problems with that."

West Michigan got some mentions from the Governor as well— the battery plant in Big Rapids is supposed to create over 2,300 jobs, while the plant in Marshall is expected to bring about 2,500 positions.

“I think that people should know what their Governor, what their government is working on, and I think that having events like this is just very helpful, so that the public at large can know what the Governor's priorities are,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in an interview with FOX 17 Wednesday.

The upcoming House session is expected to be somewhat short, under two external factors.

First, the state legislature passed a law earlier this year setting a new date for the Presidential Primary.

That law won't go into effect until 90 days after the end of session, meaning they will need to adjourn early.

In November, there will be two mayoral races over on the east side of Michigan in which Democratic state representatives are running.

If they both win their respective races, they will leave their posts in the house— meaning, the house becomes deadlocked 54 to 54, taking away the Democrats current majority power.

