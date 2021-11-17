Pentwater fire chief dies after battle with cancer

PENTWATER, Mich. — The chief of the Pentwater Fire Department has died of cancer.

Fire Chief Paul Smith died late Tuesday after previously battling cancer and returning to the department this past summer, PFD said in an announcement Wednesday.

He began firefighting on Pentwater Fire Department in Fall 2002 and worked his way up the ranks over the years.

In 2006, he was promoted to lieutenant and, after the line-of-duty death of Captain John Sayles in 2012, Smith was promoted to captain.

Pentwater Fire Department

In 2014, he was the assistant fire chief until the retirement of longtime Fire Chief Terry Cluchey in 2018.

Over the years, Smith has also served the department as caretaker and dive team leader.

The department says Smith will be remembered as someone who loved the camaraderie of firefighting.

“He loved serving his community as much as he loved aggressive interior attack inside structure fires,” Pentwater Fire Department said. “Chief Smith was a builder whose knowledge of construction aided in extinguishing building fires. Chief Smith leaves behind his wife Karen plus many children and grandchildren.”

Services will be announced as information becomes available.