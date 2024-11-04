Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Kentwood Sunday

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Someone was hit and killed Sunday evening in Kentwood.

Kentwood Police officers responded around 6:50 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of 32nd St. and Pheasant Ridge Dr. for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and automobile.

According to KPD, first responders tried to save the person but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

KDP says the driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. No other serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6580. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

