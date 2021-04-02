Pedestrian injured in Silver Creek Township crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County sheriffs responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Dixon Street this morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 67-year-old Dowagiac resident struck a 68-year-old pedestrian, also from Dowagiac, shortly after 8 a.m. Authorities say the latter was standing on the shoulder speaking to an occupant in a stopped vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the 67-year-old, who reportedly did not see the pedestrian, slowly drove past the stopped vehicle and struck the pedestrian with the mirror on the driver’s side.

The driver and witness reportedly remained on the scene. The sheriff’s office tells us the pedestrian was taken to Bronson Hospital to be treated for injuries, adding that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation.

