Pedestrian hospitalized, driver arrested after Kalamazoo hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident is behind bars after hitting a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

The hit-and-run happened around 2:30 on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Police say they found a 21-year-old pedestrian in the road. The resident was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old driver involved left the scene of the accident. Police were able to contact the driver involved who they say was under the influence at the time of the crash. The driver was later taken into custody.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

