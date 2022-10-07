Watch Now
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along thanks to cold Michigan weather

Some areas might be hard to keep up with they are changing so fast.
Posted at 1:14 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 01:14:13-04

LANSING, Mich. — Alright, this the moment many of you have been waiting for! Gas up those vehicles and hit the road. The great north is experiencing some peak fall color in certain areas. Primarily the interior portions of the upper peninsula and the higher elevations of the northern part of the lower peninsula.

Down to the south around Lansing and Jackson, we are seeing some bright areas of color start to pop out as well! This rapid acceleration in change is thanks to all the cold weather we have had lately in addition to shorter days.

Let's start with those planning a trip north before we dive into specifics of our area. Here is a map of the northern part of the state with current color observations.

Michigan fall colors Oct 6th
Michigan fall colors Oct 6th

If you're going all the way to the U.P., you'll definitely run into some good color this weekend. Even lakeshore areas up there are starting to pop. It's turning quick! If you wait a week, you might be out of luck. Following the map you'll see images from Marquette and Lake Michigamme.

UP colors Oct 6th
UP colors Oct 6th
Marquette
Marquette from NMU
Michigamme area
Michigamme area

Those wanting to head to the northern part of the lower peninsula will see color, but it's not near peak yet. Lakeshore areas are showing patchy color at best. This means the tunnel of trees still has a ways to go. Following the map, you'll see an image from near Atlanta, MI.

Northern Lower Colors Oct 6th
Northern Lower Colors Oct 6th
M-32 Montmorency County
M-32 Montmorency County

Of course, many of us will be staying closer to home. Some areas are starting to look pretty good, especially along M-21 toward Grand Rapids. We'll see peak in about two weeks at this rate. As I was driving around the other day I passed through the gorgeous area of Lyons-Muir on M-21. I can't wait to see it with more color in the next week or so!

Lower fall colors Oct 6th
Lower fall colors Oct 6th
Lyons Muir
Lyons Muir

Finally let's take a look on the west side of the state if your journey takes you west toward Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, or even Lake Michigan.

Fall foliage Kalamazoo, Michigan
Fall foliage Kalamazoo, Michigan
Grand Rapids color
Grand Rapids Color

This weekend will be peak for much of the UP with some lakeshore areas peaking next week. Northern Lower Michigan will start to near peak in the interior portions next week and lakeshore areas the week after. Many in Lansing / Jackson will have peak color in 2 weeks.

