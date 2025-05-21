GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thirteen future Paws with a Cause service dogs participated in ambulance training at Life EMS Ambulance on Wednesday, preparing for potential emergency situations they may encounter with their future handlers.

Watch: Paws with a Cause trains alongside Life EMS

Paws With a Cause dogs undergo ambulance training for future emergencies

The training exposes the dogs to unfamiliar environments, including confined spaces, unusual textures, and distinctive sounds of an ambulance.

"The textures, the grates, the smells, the tight spaces, all of it's totally different than anything else she's been in," said Missy Bonner, a Paws with a Cause Foster Volunteer who works with a dog named Wicket.

Wicket, named after the main Ewok in the Star Wars franchise, is one of the service dogs-in-training who participated in the exercise.

Daren Bower

"This is huge. This is amazing. As you can see, she's a little unsettled right now. Our job is to just give them as much exposure and experience with different environments as we can," Bonner said.

Megan Ouding, Paws with a Cause Head Foster Puppy Trainer, emphasized the importance of early exposure to emergency situations.

"Getting these exposures now can be super helpful in creating a positive association with EMS workers and first responders and ambulances and things like that," Ouding said.

Daren Bower

Life EMS Ambulance sees mutual benefits in hosting the training.

"They get to train their dogs in being involved in emergencies with their handlers and their patients. But then also gives our medics and EMTs, and all of our folks here at Life EMS, a chance to interact," said Mark Meijer, Life EMS Ambulance President.

Bonner will continue training Wicket through the end of the year, preparing her for various scenarios she might face as a service dog.

Daren Bower

"You never know what's what, what they might need. Some clients won't need ambulances. Others may have accidents or fall, and things like that, and so, it's great exposure. You just never know life happens," Bonner said.

For more information on volunteering with Paws with a Cause,Click Here

Watch: Good pups get acquainted with ambulances

Future assistance dogs introduced to ambulances

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube