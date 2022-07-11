Pavement replacement project begins on 4 Mile Road and Egypt Valley Avenue

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A pavement replacement project began on 4 Mile Road and Egypt Valley Avenue on Monday.

According to the Kent County Road Commission, the project will lead to lane closures, with two-way traffic maintained. A two-day closure is scheduled for July 26 and 27, and will include a posted detour around the work zone.

The pavement replacement project will focus on the removal and replacement of the existing asphalt surface. Upgrades will also be made to the sidewalk ramps.

The pavement replacement project is scheduled to run from July 11-August 26.

