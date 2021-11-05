Partners in Dental Care event gives veterans free services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan’s Partners in Dental Care helped veterans Friday by offering free dental services.

Veterans had a chance to get basic procedures done for free, like dental cleanings, fillings and simple extractions.

Partners in Dental Care decided to offer the free services to honor veterans just before Veterans Day arrives.

It’s the sixth year they’ve done this and organizers say helping our veterans is something they always look forward to.

“I come from a family that has veterans – grandfather was a World War II veteran, father that served in the military – so it’s always been in us to give back. Our veterans, they give so much to us, so we want to do something that we can share our time and talents back with them.”

Organizers say this year’s turnout was right around their average of 30 veterans, most of whom came in to have their teeth cleaned.

