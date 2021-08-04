Parolees arrested after drugs, weapons discovered in Niles and Buchanan

NILES/BUCHANAN, Mich. — Two parolees have been arrested following the execution of search warrants in Niles and Buchanan on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told SWET investigators confiscated 1.5 grams of heroin, crystal meth, a sidearm, an AK-47 and supplementary ammunition in Niles, as well as evidence of controlled substances in Buchanan.

MSP says 4.2 grams of meth and 18 grams of crystal meth were recovered from both men previously, who they say were taken to the Berrien County Jail.

