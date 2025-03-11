Parkside Elementary set to close after Rockford Public Schools vote; parents not happy with the process

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Tensions ran high at the Rockford Public Schools administration building during a Board of Education meeting where the fate of Parkside Elementary School was discussed.

Early February, Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews outlined a plan aimed to close Parkside Elementary at the end of the current school year, with Parkside students being transferred to Valley View Elementary on Rockford's west side.

After weeks of discussions and multiple meetings with Parkside parents, staff and city officials, the decision to move forward came down to a vote at Monday night's school board meeting.

The board ultimately voted 5-2 to close the school and convert the building into an early childhood center.

The debate around Parkside has been ongoing for over a month, with many parents expressing concerns over the lack of community involvement in the decision-making process.

Superintendent Matthews says the plan would address declining enrollment at Parkside, as well as help with the high demand for early childhood care in the city, citing a wait list of more than 100 students.

However, parents, particularly those with children at Parkview Elementary, are still seeking clarity. Sarah Koon commented on the impact of the transition, saying, "It's just really sad because this year we've seen our daughter's test scores go through the roof, but this will be her third school. Valley View will be her third school in three years. So I'm nervous that she will be redistricted again in a year or two, before she's even made it to North Middle School."

The closure will take effect following the current school year, with plans to combine Valley View and Parkside students starting in the 2025–2026 school year. The merger would increase Valley View Elementary's enrollment to approximately 470 students.

