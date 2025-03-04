GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scully's Statewide Moving marked a 10-year tradition this Fat Tuesday, passing out paczki to dozens of businesses across West Michigan.

“Yesterday I went to the lakeshore and I had a dozen stops. Today we’re all the way from Rockford, to Forest Hills, to Kentwood, to Hudsonville, Standale and downtown Grand Rapids,” Ed Sypniewski said.

PACZKI DAY DELIVERIES: Scully's Statewide Moving makes 70+ stops

The stops are all about delivering a Polish tradition: paczki, similar to — but not to be confused with — a jelly doughnut.

“I’ve made 8 so far, and I have 20 more to go. We have three teams out today, making a total of 75 stops,” Sypniewski said.

Every stop brings a smile with it.

“The best day ever," Ed said as he entered one Five Star Realty on Lake Michigan Drive.

Fat Tuesday is a Lenten tradition Polish-Catholics and many others observe ahead of 40 days of fasting until Easter.

