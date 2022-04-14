Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oxford students, parents discuss status of current school safety plan

Oxford
Paul Sancya/AP
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oxford
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 12:48:24-04

OXFORD, Mich. — Students and parents from Oxford Community Schools met Thursday to discuss the school's current safety plan.

The group said they believe there is a need for an independent and public review of Oxford Community Schools’ current student safety plan.

They also addressed the need for “full community input into an updated school safety plan for the 2022-2023 school year that reassures students, helps end learning loss and fully addresses mental health issues.”

The discussion comes one day before Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is set to visit Oxford.

In November 2021, four Oxford High School students were killed and several others were injured in a shooting.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is charged with four counts of murder and other charges related to the mass shooting.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News