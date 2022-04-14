Oxford students, parents discuss status of current school safety plan

OXFORD, Mich. — Students and parents from Oxford Community Schools met Thursday to discuss the school's current safety plan.

The group said they believe there is a need for an independent and public review of Oxford Community Schools’ current student safety plan.

They also addressed the need for “full community input into an updated school safety plan for the 2022-2023 school year that reassures students, helps end learning loss and fully addresses mental health issues.”

The discussion comes one day before Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is set to visit Oxford.

In November 2021, four Oxford High School students were killed and several others were injured in a shooting.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is charged with four counts of murder and other charges related to the mass shooting.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting.

