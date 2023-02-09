Owner of Rockford child care home accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Michigan officials have suspended the license of a child care home in Rockford after complaints that the owner locks children inside tents during naptime using small padlocks.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) said it has summarily suspended the group child care home license of Connie Rookus.

According to documents, Rookus has operated a group child care home on Young Avenue in Rockford since 2021.

On February 1, 2023, LARA says it received a complaint that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime using small padlocks on the outside of the tents so the children couldn’t get out. The complaint also said Rookus was alone with 13 children on Feb. 1 and placed infants in bouncy seats inside play yards and covered the play yards with sheets.

According to LARA, Rookus admitted on Feb. 3 to placing children in child-sized tents and locking them in. Rookus stated she normally would remove the locks before allowing parents to tour the home.

According to LARA, Rookus admitted to knowing locking children in tents was wrong but she did not think it was abusive.

According to Rookus, she would lock 5-6 children individually inside the tents. Rookus said she did this because it was easier to lock them in to ensure their safety and know they were not destroying things.

On Feb. 6, a licensing consult completed an unannounced inspection at the home and found two children under the age of 12 months with a filled baby bottle inside separate play yards. The play yards were covered with fabric enclosures.

During the visit, Rookus admitted she had been locking children in tents for the past two to three years.

LARA summarily suspended Rookus’s license effective as of 6 p.m. on February 8.

Rookus has seven days to appeal the summary suspension and attend an administrative hearing.

Read the full order of summary suspension by the state below.

RookusConnie_DG410405081_OSSSigned by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube