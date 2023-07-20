Out On The Lakeshore's Drag Story Time postponed again

HOLLAND, Mich. — Out On The Lakeshore, a resource center for the LGBTQ+ community in Holland, has postponed its Drag Story Time event for the second time in a month.

The event was originally scheduled for Monday, June 26. However, it was postponed due to safety concerns.

“We postponed our Drag Story Time that was supposed to be on June 26 due to some planned protests and feeling like our space wasn’t conducive to keeping everyone safe and happy,” said OOTL's Executive Director Kate Leighton-Colburn in a previous interview with FOX 17.

Then, it was rescheduled for Thursday July 20 at MillerKnoll. However, according to a statement posted on OOTL's social media pages, the event has been postponed again.

The full statement reads:

"MillerKnoll is no longer able to host the Drag Story Time event scheduled for July 20th due to safety concerns. Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL) is reassessing programming and considering next steps. We are committed to providing services designed to foster inclusive, fun, and engaging learning environments for LGBTQ+ families. We look forward to continuing to provide excellent programming to the greater Holland community. We want to hear from you and our lines of communication are always open. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to reach out at info@outonthelakeshore.org."