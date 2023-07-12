Out on the Lakeshore reschedules Drag Story Time in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Out on the Lakeshore announced this week that Drag Story Time is returning to Holland.

Originally, this event was set to take place in June; however, OOTL decided to postpone the event due to safety concerns.

“We postponed our Drag Story Time that was supposed to be on June 26 due to some planned protests and feeling like our space wasn’t conducive to keeping everyone safe and happy,” Executive Director of Out on the Lakeshore Kate Leighton-Colburn explained.

Now, Drag Story Time will be held at MillerKnoll— 375 West 48th Street in Holland— on Thursday, July 20, from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.

“MillerKnoll, their design yard affords us a lot more safety and security and privacy than the center did. They have a large amount of private lands. Folks won’t be able to get nearly as close to attendees if they do decide to protest, which they’re more than welcome to do, but we’re going to be a little bit more separate which is helpful, I think, for everyone,” Leighton-Colburn said.

OOTL says Drag Story Time is supposed to be an evening of stories and fun for all ages— with family-friendly books, snacks and activities.

“It’s, I think, really helpful to remember that this event is geared toward families, and that includes children, and it’s important to make sure that this event is safe for everyone,” Leighton-Colburn said. “For folks who are attending, I would say just make sure that you are having fun and don’t, you know, you don’t need to feel the need to interact with protesters if they are there. If you do, just make sure it’s peaceful and respectful so that everyone attending is safe. That’s our main goal.”

Drag Story Time is free to attend, but OOTL highly encourages everyone to RSVP so organizers have an idea of how many people to expect.

OOTL is also looking to find locations for Drag Story Time in Grand Haven and Muskegon. It will announce those dates as soon as possible.

