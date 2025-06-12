Ottawa County firefighters now safer on I-96 thanks to community-funded safety vehicle

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Local businesses in Ottawa County have teamed up to purchase a specialized safety vehicle for firefighters responding to emergencies on I-96, helping protect first responders from the dangers of highway traffic.

Firefighters and first responders face dangerous situations daily, with highway calls being among the most hazardous. The new truck features a rear-mounted attenuator designed to reduce the impact of high-speed crashes and shield firefighters from traffic.

"We're there to try to save somebody and protect them, but we also have to watch out for our own at the same time," said Chief Travis Kroll of the Coopersville-Polkton Fire Department.

State law requires motorists to slow down and move over when emergency vehicles are present on the side of the road. However, every few months, reports surface of emergency vehicles being struck while responding to roadside calls. This past winter, the situation became particularly concerning for local firefighters part of the Northeast Ottawa Firefighter Collaborative (NEOFC).

"To be honest, it's scary for our guys sometimes. We had two close calls with individuals this past winter, too, because cars are not slowing down for our emergency lights or other vehicles," Kroll admitted.

Along with the Coopersville-Polkton Fire Department, the stations that make up NEOFC are in Chester, Crocker, Wright, Tallmadge, and Allendale Townships.

Recognizing the need for better protection, fire departments in NEOFC developed an idea for a designated safety vehicle and began fundraising efforts.

A number of businesses teamed up to help. One of those businesses was Advantage Fleet in Coopersville. Jason Newman says they donated the paint job, costing around $10,000 to $15,000.

"We heard the opportunity to do the paint job, it wasn't really even a question, it was like absolutely this, what we're doing," Newman

His colleague, Justyn Homik, added, "This is just a great asset for the community, hopefully it will slow people down on the highway."

The truck has already been deployed twice, with noticeable results according to Chief Kroll.

"People saw this truck, they knew to slow down, they knew to move over early, and really helped us mitigate any additional hazards at that scene," Kroll explained.

The truck cost approximately $35,000, an investment that the fire chief believes demonstrates strong community support.

"For them to show the support and really show the caring to help protect our own firefighters who are community members here as well. I think it goes a long way and really shows a strong community support for our area," Kroll said.

