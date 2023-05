HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead.

Deputies say the crash happened on US-31 North near New Holland Street in Holland Township around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 27-year-old West Olive man left the road while driving on US-31 and rolled several times.

He later died from his injuries.

The area was shut down for several hours but has since reopened,