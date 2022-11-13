Sheriff: Two men steal woman's car after asking for a lift

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are on the lookout for two suspects in Georgetown Township, after they snatched a car from a woman who had agreed to give them a lift.

The 29-year-old woman was at the Rite Aid store at the corner of 28th and Port Sheldon on Sunday afternoon, when she was approached by two unfamiliar men.

Deputies say the two men requested a ride to a nearby house. The woman agreed.

On the way, deputies say that one of the men pulled out a weapon and took the car.

The woman, who lives in Hudsonville, was not injured.

Deputies, helped by the Wyoming Police Department, did find the car later on Sunday, in the area of 44th Street and Clyde Park Avenue. It was unoccupied.

Deputies have yet not located or identified the men.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or go to mosotips.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

