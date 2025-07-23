Ottawa County commissioners vote to eliminate 'Where Freedom Rings' motto

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted 7-4 Tuesday night to eliminate the county's motto, "Where Freedom Rings."

The decision followed a lengthy public comment session, where residents argued for both preserving the motto as a symbol of what Ottawa County stands for and against it as divisive to the community.

The motto was relatively new, having been approved by the prior board during their first meeting in January 2023. It replaced the county's previous motto, "Where You Belong," as part of sweeping changes by the newly-elected commissioners, who also replaced the county's legal counsel, dismantled the DEI program and hired a new county administrator.

Commissioner Joe Moss, who was the board chairperson in 2023, spoke in favor of keeping the motto.

"We are the leaders elected in Ottawa County. Yes, to serve the people, but also to lead. I want to see freedom be the number one priority for this board. "Where You Belong" was a lie. It was good to replace it," Moss said.

Moss suggested, at one point, that the county adopt the official motto of the United States: "In God We Trust."

The Board of Commissioners voted that down 9-2.

Current Chairperson John Teeples shared his reasoning for voting to eliminate "Where Freedom Rings."

"In short, this motto is divisive. Regardless of the truth and support of the principles of personal freedom," Teeples said. "For far too many people in Ottawa County and elsewhere, this motto has come to symbolize disunity and rejection, not genuine personal freedom, regardless of what its authors may have intended."

Ottawa County is now without an official motto.

During Tuesday's meeting, it was brought up by several commissioners that any new motto should be developed during strategic planning, though no timeline has been set for that process yet.

