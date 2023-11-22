Watch Now
Otsego Co. woman plays Cashword Times 20, wins $1 million

Posted at 1:24 PM, Nov 22, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — An Otsego County woman scored $1 million playing the Cashword Times 20 instant win game!

The Michigan Lottery says Johannesburg resident Bonnie Hitchings, 67, purchased the ticket at a Shell station in Gaylord.

“When I was checking out, I asked for the Win $100, $200 or $500 ticket, but they were sold out, so I got a Cashword Times 20 ticket instead," says Hitchings. “When I scanned the ticket, confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $1 million. … It’s a crazy and exciting feeling!”

We’re told Hitchings opted to receive a lump-sum total of $634,000 instead of annuity payments toward $1 million.

Hitchings plans to invest her winnings and visit Alaska, lottery officials say.

