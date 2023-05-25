Oshtemo man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend heading to jury trial

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Oshtemo Township man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend waived his right to a preliminary examination, and is likely heading to trial.

Robert Nizzardini was charged with open murder, domestic assault, and felony firearm.

Court documents say Tami Sue Nickles and Nizzardini were in a "contentious breakup" before she was found dead in his garage. The report reveals Nickles went to his house to get what her family calls, “her three beloved pugs.”

The affidavit reveals that just one day before she went to get her pugs from his house, she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend and that he was stalking her.

According to the neighbor’s surveillance footage, the only cars in the driveway were Nickles’ and Nizzardini’s. No one else was at the home at the time.

The affidavit also added that it's clear from the investigation that Nizzardini has the motive, means, and opportunity to murder her.

On May 6, he admitted to shooting her with a shotgun during a struggle and led detectives to the swamp where he hid the weapon.

Nickles’ family told FOX 17 that she was a passionate person who loved animals, especially her pugs, Zoey, Draymond, and Bella. She was a leader in everything she did and never missed the opportunity to care for those she loved most.

Nizzardini’s case moves to the circuit court, as he remains in custody without bond.

