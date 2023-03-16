Osceola County school bus crashes with students on board

BURDELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A school bus crashed with students on board in Burdell Township Thursday morning.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened before 8 a.m. off the intersection at 18 Mile Road and 185th Avenue.

We’re told no other vehicles were involved.

Deputies say officials at Pine River Area Schools were alerted to the crash right away so they could initiate a response plan.

OCSO says no injuries were initially reported but multiple students had complained of injuries or illnesses after they were taken to Pine River High School. They were subsequently evaluated by EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies credit Osceola County EMS, Tustin Fire & Rescue, Pine River Schools and Peterson’s Towing for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube