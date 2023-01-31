Osceola Co. sheriff: Man assaults couple, barricades inside home

ROSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody after assaulting a couple, barricading himself inside a home and fleeing from deputies in Rose Lake Township on Monday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the man acted violently toward a homeowner after drinking alcohol with friends.

We’re told he assaulted the man and his wife before grabbing a handgun and discharging it inside the building.

Deputies say the couple retreated from the home and checked into a nearby hospital, where they filed a report with the OCSO.

The suspect barricaded himself within the home and would not respond to communication attempts from authorities, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say they executed a warrant for the man’s arrest, at which point he ran out of the home.

Authorities used drones to track the suspect while others created a perimeter, according to OCSO.

We’re told the man became hypothermic and bewildered, prompting deputies to launch a rescue effort.

The sheriff’s office says the man was found a few hundred feet from the road, after which they brought him to an ambulance that was stationed close by.

OCSO says the man was treated at Spectrum Health and was taken into custody.

The suspect faces various charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to deal great bodily harm (less than murder), felony firearm and for violating probation, deputies say.

